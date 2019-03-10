‘Arrow’: “Training Day” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Training Day”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

Earlier this season, Team Arrow was deputized, a move that brings them onto the right side of the law working with the Star City Police Department and now it’s time for them to get up to speed in the way the police works — but it seems like that process won’t be without its issues. After all, transition from outlaw vigilantes to officers of the law is a pretty big transition for the heroes.

Speaking of transitions, the episode will also see Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) potentially dealing with a transition of her own. Dinah’s throat was brutally slashed by the Star City Slayer and, based on flash-forwards this season, it’s seemed like Dinah may not be able to use her sonic cry. In those flash forwards the hero is seen with a scar on her throat, but we’ve yet to see her in action — potentially a sign that she’s no longer able to use her powers.

“It’s something that they’ve left open, which I like,” Harkavy told reporters during a visit to the show’s set last year. “You know, she does have a scar, and we allude to it a couple of times, we don’t necessarily know where it’s come from yet. So her powers are kind of in question, but I think that, for sure, she’s had all of this time to train, and a lot of years to grow stronger.”

The photos also hint at a sibling team-up between William and Mia in the future, though given that the pair haven’t had the best start as a family — William didn’t even know she existed, after all — it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

You can check out the synopsis for “Training Day” below and continue reading for photos from the episode.

TEAM ARROW ATTEMPTS TO WORK WITH SCPD

Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) frustration, things don’t go as planned.

Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gets some life-changing news. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Rebecca Rosenberg.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Training Day” will air on March 11th.

