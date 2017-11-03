‘Arrow’: Who Is Cayden James?

Arrow returned for another new episode tonight, and it gave fans the answer to one of last season’s burning questions.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, ‘Reversal’, below.

Tonight’s episode saw Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) following a new lead on Cayden James, the previously elusive leader of Helix. Eventually, fans were shown James’ true face – and learned that he was being played by than Michael Emerson.

Emerson first joined the hit The CW series earlier this summer, in a heavily-speculated mystery role. While those involved with Arrow were mum on the details, executive producer Marc Guggenheim hinted that Emerson would have a complex role on the show.

“We are talking about him playing a character who’s got a lot more nuance than the typical creepy-guy role that he is often cast in.” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We’ve had a lot of creative discussions with him, and I think that’s one of the things that has excited us and excited Michael: that we really want to create a character in consultation and in conjunction with him. It’s not just ‘here’s the script — go!’ It’s a really interesting, two-way back and forth.”

So, what could James’ unmasking – and his evil master plan – mean for the show going forward? There’s no real indication in the pages of DC Comics, as it presents a wildly different version of Helix than what is seen on the show.

In the comics, Helix is a group of genetically engineered teenagers, who frequently face off against Infinity Inc. The brainchild of the organization is Benjamin Love, a scientist who experimented on the children when they were in the womb. The members of Helix eventually turned on Love, killing him.

Fans will just have to keep watching Arrow to find out what’s next for Cayden James.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.