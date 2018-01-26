Arrow: Who is Dinah Drake?

Tonight’s Arrow centered around the team finding a new metahuman by the name of Tina Boland (Juliana Harkavy). Posessing a sonic cry similar to that of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), the team thought she was a logical successor to the Black Canary mantle. But as ‘Second Chances‘ revealed, there is more to Tina than viewers – and Team Arrow – initially thought.

As it turns out, Tina Boland is actually an alias, and the woman’s real name is Dinah Drake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Dinah Drake is one of the two most common monikers for Black Canary in the comic. Dinah Drake first appeared in 1947’s Flash Comics #86, and was mainly seen a sidekick until the Golden Age revival of DC Comics in the 1960s. Starting in the 60s, she was a resident of Earth-2 and a member of the Justice Society of America, and was married to a Gotham police detective named Larry Lance.

After an interdimensional battle in 1969, Dinah moved to Earth-1 and became a member of the Justice League. She remained a member of the League until 1983, when it was revealed that the current Black Canary was actually her daughter, Dinah Laurel Lance.

Across various versions of continuity in the following decades, the pair had a mother-daughter relationship, with both suiting up as the Black Canary various times.

The New 52 established the Black Canary as Dinah Laurel Drake-Lance, who can be seen today in both the Green Arrow and Batgirl and the Birds of Prey series. Because of the shared full name, this version of the character is most commonly associated with Arrow‘s Laurel Lance.

This actually isn’t the first time that this name has been used in the Arrowverse. Laurel’s mom, played in the show by Doctor Who‘s Alex Kingston, is also known as Dinah Drake, in a nod to the mother-daughter relationship of the comics.

TALIA AL GHUL TAKES OLIVER UNDER HER WING — In his quest to take down Kovar, Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets help from a surprising source – Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig). However, when she reveals what she wants from him in exchange, Oliver isn’t sure he can accept her help. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) attempts to hack the NSA to help free Diggle (David Ramsey) but when her online efforts are flagged, she faces off against an unknown adversary. Meanwhile, Curtis (Echo Kellum) tells the team about a female vigilante, Tina Boland (guest star Juliana Harkavay), he uncovered online who has been wreaking havoc all over the country. Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Sarah Tarkoff (#511). Original airdate 2/1/2017.

MORE: Arrow Executive Producer Teases Artemis Return / New Arrow Episode Gets A Russian Title As It Begins Production / Arrow Stars Thanks Fans for Season 6 Renewal / Will Diggle’s Son Grow Up To Be Connor Hawke on Arrow? Marc Guggenheim Answers /Arrow’s Marc Guggenheim Offers Rare, Signed Invasion! Crossover Scriptbook To Benefit Bill Mantlo / Is Green Arrow Going Up Against the Dakota Access Pipeline In March? / [SPOILER] Returns To Star City in Arrow Midseason Finale Shocker / Stephen Amell Addresses The Big Twist In Arrow’s Midseason Finale