Arrow: Will John Diggle Move to Superman & Lois?

While a lot of the attention and speculation about John Diggle (David Ramsey) in the run-up to the Arrow series finale, tonights’ episode “Fadeout,” has centered on his potential involvement in the Green Lantern Corps and Greg Berlanti’s forthcoming Green Lantern show on HBO Max, a new question came up in the final moments of tonight’s episode: is it possible that Diggle and his family will appear on the upcoming Superman and Lois series, set to star Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch and begin in the 2020-2021 TV season? A line of dialogue in “Fadeout” makes it seem like that is a distinct possibility.

In the episode, John Diggle’s wife Lyla Michaels, director of ARGUS, takes a promotion to Metropolis, and the pair are seen in the final moments of Arrow preparing to move. We asked series co-creator Marc Guggenheim whether it means we might see Ramsey pop up on Superman and Lois.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s definitely above my pay grade, insofar as I’m not running Superman,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com. “I will say that David, Greg [Berlanti], and I have had discussions about all things Diggle and David, post-Arrow. In terms of his involvement both in front and behind the camera, we have a lot of ideas that we’re very excited about. But I always try to avoid commenting on shows I don’t run.”

Of course, setting John (a former soldier and bodyguard who became Oliver’s first partner in vigilante action) up for a future beyond the finale makes sense. Besides the fact that he will be appearing on The Flash next week, he is married to the director of ARGUS, the Arrowverse‘s most prevalent clandestine government organization. Ramsey has also suggested that there may be a tease regarding Diggle’s future as a Green Lantern in the finale. The idea, which started as something that fans had come up with because he was a Black former Marine named John (like Green Lantern John Stewart), was an idea that Ramsey has always seemed to love.

“You are absolutely going to get your answers,” Ramsey said recently. “And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

Arrow airs its series finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a one-hour retrospective series titled Hitting the Bullseye, which will feature interviews that reflect on the series’ history and legacy. Superman and Lois will likely premiere in the fall.