Arrow’s David Ramsey Says the Series is a Highlight of His Life

Arrow star David Ramsey says that, looking back on the last eight seasons of TV, he knows that the series that launched The CW’s shared superhero universe is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and that he considers the job the highlight of his career. Speaking with ComicBook.com during Comic Con International in San Diego last month, Ramsey said that he is trying to spend thenext little while being grateful for what the show is and has been, and soaking in the enthusiasm of the fans as the series winds down.

Near the end of last season, The CW announced that Arrow would be returning for an eighth and final season, and that series star Emily Bett Rickards would not be returning for the final year. That left Ramsey, series lead Stephen Amell, and Black Siren actress Katie Cassidy-Rodgers as the only actors who have been around since the beginning of the show.

“This has been a highlight of my life, man. The highlight of my career,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com. “Me and Stephen were just talking about that earlier today. This is not a small deal, nobody could have seen it coming, and we just have to sit back….No, let’s take that. This will never, ever happen again — at least not this way. So we just have to sit back and be grateful in my opinion for this moment because Arrow is something that nobody could have seen and something incredible happened that couldn’t be duplicated. For me, I get very introspective about it and get very grateful.”

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.