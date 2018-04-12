‘Arrow’s David Ramsey Thinks This Season Will Do For Team Arrow What Season 5 Did For Oliver

By the end of Arrow‘s fifth season, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) had been put through the wringer, nearly broken, and came out the other side stronger and more of a functional human being. The result was that he was able to keep cool during the “Crisis on Earth-X” invasion, get married to his longtime on-again/off-again girlfriend, and smile a bit more.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Amell’s co-star David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle on the series, told us that he believes that is what will happen with Team Arrow following the seemingly-unending strife in season six, which culminated with even Diggle finally leaving the team last week.

“The team has broken up before, but someplace within four to six episodes they’re back together,” Ramsey explained. “I think that we’re really going to play this out. And to be totally frank, this is the type of thing you need in a season six or season seven of a show that goes for twenty-three episodes per season. This is what you need. You need people broken. You need real loss that’s not easily fixed.”

The team has broken up before — it seems like a once-a-season event — but it never lasts, it rarely gets physical (which it has several times this season), and it has never been quite such a cascade of bad circumstances before, where there’s one breakup after another.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey added. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supernatural.