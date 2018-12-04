Arrowverse Fans Are Loving Grant Gustin’s Green Arrow Butt in New “Elseworlds” Poster

Fans just got a pretty major dose of “Elseworlds” in the event’s new poster — but one character’s pose has caught quite a few fans’ eyes.
The CW recently released a new piece of key art for the upcoming three-night Arrowverse crossover event, which you can check out below. The poster features the event’s slew of characters, including Barry Allen/The Flash (Stephen Amell) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Grant Gustin), whose identities have been switched thanks to a warping in reality.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Worlds collide in #Elseworlds. The 3-night crossover event begins Sunday at 8/7c on #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/luhY7MF4sW— CW Network (@TheCW) December 3, 2018
While fans have already seen what Gustin looks like in the Green Arrow costume, this particular shot (and the pose he’s in) has garnered quite a reaction. As some have been quick to point out online, Gustin’s Green Arrow appears to be channeling the “Hawkeye Initiative”, as the pose he’s making looks physically impossible, and just so happens to show off his butt.
Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.
Favorite
The thing i love most about this is Barrys butt pose #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/w0EFDHbd40— ? Sean ? (@sean_boi) December 3, 2018
LOL
Was the point of this poster to focus on #GrantGustin’s glutes cus that’s what my focus is on….— Albert (@havok_mind14) December 3, 2018
How?!
Wait how do you even do that pose? Is this physically even possible? He got Black Widowed ? @ARROWwriters @TheCW #wtf #grantgustin @CW_TheFlash @CW_Arrow @TheCWSupergirl pic.twitter.com/2x2s7DQko9— Sara P. (@PicekPili) December 3, 2018
I Mean, Someone Had to Say It
Kudos for the amazing butt-shot of Grant Gustin in the final #Elseworlds poster!!! #Arrow #Supergirl #TheFlash #DCTv #Berlantiverse pic.twitter.com/tV0s8GIOfs— DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@dcumoviepage) December 3, 2018
#Bless
Wait, is Grant Gustin in the Hawkeye Initiative Pose?! pic.twitter.com/tzvjEkBFlc— Eric Frederiksen (@piratesyar) December 3, 2018
In Any Language
Ese culo de Grant Gustin #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/WznP3DvNOQ— Riverman (@SoyRiverman) December 3, 2018
The Main Takeaway
Ok but Grant looks amazing in that Green Arrow suit tbh. #Elseworlds— Artemis (@ArtemisSnowC) December 3, 2018