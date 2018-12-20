“Elseworlds”: What Deal Did Oliver Make With The Monitor?

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover concluded on a major high note — but it left a pretty major question unanswered.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Elseworlds Part 3”, below!

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) in an entirely new predicament, as Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) decided to manipulate reality in his favor once again, turning himself into an evil version of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

Barry and Kara agreed to race around the Earth in separate directions, as a way to stop time and therefore stop Deegan from rewriting reality. Oliver knew that that option would kill the heroes, which led to him confronting The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), asking what would need to be done to change Barry and Kara’s destiny and leave them alive to help stop the oncoming “crisis”. The Monitor eventually agreed, asking something of Oliver in return — but the camera cut away before we could find out exactly what that was.

So, what could Oliver have agreed to sacrifice? Well, it’s way too early to tell, but the episode’s stinger helped suggest some possibilities. Now that we know that the Arrowverse will be doing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the fall of next year, and given the storyline that that book follows, there’s a chance that things could have already been forecast.

In the Crisis comic storyline, both Supergirl and The Flash meet tragic fates, with both dying in their fights against the Anti-Monitor. The Arrowverse has already played up both of these fates in one way or another, with The Flash‘s “vanishing in crisis” being teased since the show’s inception, and Supergirl doing a very visual callback to the character’s “Crisis” death. For the most part, Green Arrow was nowhere to be found during the event, although the “Golden Age” Green Arrow technically perished when Earth-2 got destroyed.

Given the circumstances of Oliver bargaining with The Monitor, it seems entirely possible that Oliver could have agreed to trade his life for Barry or Kara’s, with him agreeing to sacrifice himself in some way once “Crisis” actually happens. Not only would this provide an emotional conclusion to the show that kick-started the Arrowverse, but it would arguably fulfill what Amell has argued Oliver’s “last” story arc should be, especially now that Emiko Queen has taken on the mantle of the “New Green Arrow”.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said on a podcast appearance earlier this year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

But then again, “Crisis” is a full year away, and there’s no telling exactly what kind of narrative the Arrowverse could weave in the meantime. Either way, fans will surely be interested to see what happens to Oliver Queen, as well as the rest of the Arrowverse’s heroes.

What do you think Oliver Queen’s deal with The Monitor was? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The Flash will return with new episodes on January 15th at 8/7c on The CW. Supergirl will return with new episodes on January 20th at 8/7c on The CW. Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow will return with new episodes sometime in April of 2019.