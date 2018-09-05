Arrowverse Crossover May Star Another Major Kryptonian

This year, the Arrowverse is coming together for another big crossover, and the event will be the biggest of its kind. Not only will Batwoman make her debut, but Superman will return with Lois Lane in hand. And, thanks to a recent report, another Kryptonian could show up out of nowhere.

Recently, That Hashtag Show brought up the rumor after a set of casting breakdowns for The CW came to light. You can check out the roles below:

[LON-EL] Male, 40s (with the potential to play older than their actual age), open ethnicity. A mysterious visitor who is from another planet and is both ambiguous, inscrutable and has the power that is teased as nearly infinite. Potential to appear for post-crossover episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl as well as Legends of Tomorrow, some as just a small cameo.

[DR. ELIAS KERN] Male, 30s, open ethnicity. A psychiatrist with his own mental health problems, Dr. Kern is a brutal sociopath who appears to be starting to lose his grip on reality. This recurring guest star will be present in all three episodes of the crossover.

All you DC diehards may have noticed there isn’t anyone in the canon with these names. Dr. Elias Kern has stirred up some interest, but it is Lon-El that has fans geeking out. The name alone denotes their Kryptonian origin, and there is already speculation that the name is a stand-in for a more familiar one.

Right now, the predominant theory is that this role is actually that of Jor-El, Superman’s father. The debut would align with Superman’s big return, but it might be shot down as SyFy has been working with Jor-El on its show Krypton. If that is the case, then fans are back at the drawing board in terms of Kryptonian cameos.

So far, fans are willing to go in on the Kryptonian theory given Superman’s role in the Arrowoverse crossover. There is no specific word on what Clark Kent will be doing in the special, but reports confirmed Superman will appear in all three episodes. Clearly, Superman is slated to have a large role in the upcoming mash-up, and his reunion with Supergirl will have audiences feeling all the Kryptonian family feels. So, if the Arrowverse wants to inject some new drama, then a mystery guest from Krypton should do the trick.

