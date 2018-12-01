Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell Are Both the Flash in New “Elseworlds” Promo

The CW has shared a new promo for the upcoming Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover event and no, you’re aren’t seeing double. Both Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell are both The Flash.

In the new promo shared by The Flash‘s official Twitter account, Gustin’s Barry Allen spins around and, in a flash of super speed lightning, a speedster suit clad Amell appears. Check it out below.

He is the fastest man alive. #Elseworlds, the 3-night crossover event, begins Sunday, December 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/SKlkNAVPZD — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) December 1, 2018

The motion poster-style promo is a play one of the significant plot elements of Elseworlds as revealed in the recently-released synopsis for the first night of the three-night event. Barry Allen (Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Amell) wake up one morning to discover that they’ve somehow swapped bodies. That means that Oliver will, in fact, be Central City’s Scarlet Speedster which also means that Barry will be picking up a bow and arrow as Star City’s Emerald Archer, something we’ve gotten to see a little bit of in previous “Elseworlds” previews. One shows Gustin’s “Oliver” sparring with Diggle (David Ramsey) while another shows a costume glad “Green Arrow” coming face to face with Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

The crossover is the Arrowverse debut of Batwoman and recent photos from the event have been given fans a few looks at Rose in full super-suit as the hero. It’s something that Rose herself has described as a dream come true, with the actress taking to Instagram after her casting was officially announced to tell fans how excited she is to step into Batwoman’s cape and cowl.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “I’m also an emotional wreck. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”

Rose will debut as Batwoman in the second episode of the crossover on Arrow, but Elseworlds officially kicks off on December 9th with The Flash.

Elseworlds Part 1 airs on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash, followed by Part 2 on Monday, December 120th Arrow. Part 3 airs on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.