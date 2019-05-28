Here’s How to Watch the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” Crossover on Netflix

This fall, The CW will see its biggest and most ambitious crossover event come to the Arrowverse with the eagerly anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. However, this massive story isn’t without lead up and while The Flash has been teasing the small screen take on the popular DC Comics storyline since its very pilot episode it was last fall’s “Elseworlds” crossover that truly set the stage for the upcoming multiverse-shattering event. Now, if you want to re-watch “Elseworlds” or haven’t yet seen the game-changing crossover, you’re in luck. As of today, all three installments of the crossover are now streaming on Netflix.

This past December, the Arrowverse was turned upside down with “Elseworlds” when Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) is given the Book of Destiny by Mar Novu/The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) who uses it to rewrite reality to suit his own will. This jacks everything up, as evidenced when Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) wake up in each other’s lives. To stop Deegan and save reality, Oliver and Barry have to call on Earth-38, getting Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to help. The crossover also saw the introduction of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). Legends of Tomorrow sat the crossover out, as they were busy wrangling magical fugitives.

With “Elseworlds” being a three part event spread out over individual episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow, that unfortunately means that fans will have to show-hop a bit to see the event. So, if you want to check out “Elseworlds” on Netflix, here’s a handy guide on the best way to do so.

First, while you do not have to actually watch the full seasons of Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash up until “Elseworlds” for things to make sense, we strongly suggest checking out the episode of each show that directly precedes it. All three shows have a great stinger of sorts that leads into “Elseworlds” that you won’t want to miss (and yes, it’s largely the same stinger each time, but trust us: you see something new with each watch.)

Second, once you have readied yourself, start with The Flash S05x09, “Elseworlds Part 1”. Once you finish that episode, DO NOT WATCH the next episode of The Flash. Instead, click over to Arrow 07×09, “Elseworlds Part 2”. Then, move on to Supergirl 04×09 “Elseworlds Part 3”. Congratulations! You’ve just watched “Elseworlds”. Of course, now you also know that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming as is Arrow‘s final season so you might want to start getting excited for “Crisis”. You can also might want to go ahead and check out the rest of The Flash and Arrow‘s seasons after “Elseworlds” as there is a lot of set up for the crossover to come.

The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and even Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this fall. Batwoman will also debut this fall.