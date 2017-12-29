Arrowverse Producer Confirms There Are No Plans for Other ‘Justice League’ Characters

The Green Arrow may have name-dropped Bruce Wayne earlier this season, but that’s about as far as the Caped Crusader will go in the current Arrowverse.

After the Batman reference, and various nods to Wonder Woman and other Justice League characters, fans of the connected DC universe on The CW have been clinging to the hope that other popular team-members could join Green Arrow and The Flash on the small screen. However, according to Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the more popular members of the League aren’t joining the ranks any time soon.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Guggenheim was quick to shut down any future appearances of the Justice League.

“No, I love a good Easter egg, and I love doing the occasional name drop,” Guggenheim told us. “You know, we name dropped Hal Jordan at the beginning of Season 3, but it’s really just fun for us. I think in the Arrowverse we have our own Justice League and the Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Batman … these are all characters that are either spoken for on the movie side and/or other shows. There’s a Bruce Wayne on Gotham.”

The producer went on to explain that the creative team behind the Arrowverse just likes to have fun with the rich history of DC comics, even if they aren’t planning on including the more recognizable parts of that history on the shows.

“Over here on the CW, we’re sort of a mischievous lot, and we enjoy the occasional Easter egg,” Guggenheim says. “And our partners at DC are very tolerant of our mischief. But that’s really all it is. Just good nature, good fanboy mischief.”

This may sound disappointing to some but, for the more dedicated DC fans, this is actually an exciting notion. Think about all of the smaller characters who will have a chance to emerge on The CW since guys like Green Lantern and Aquaman are taking a back seat!

Arrow returns to The CW on Thursday, January 18 at 8pm ET on The CW.