The Internet Reacts to Ava DuVernay Directing DC’s ‘New Gods’

DC Comics fans were met with a pleasant surprise today, when it was revealed that Ava DuVernay is being tapped to direct an upcoming adaptation of New Gods.

Set after Ragnarok and the birth of a new generation of gods, The New Gods was part of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World cycle of storytelling, along with Mister Miracle and The Forever People. The story pits the evil gods of Apokolips, led by Darkseid, against the bright and idealistic gods of New Genesis, led by Highfather.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering DuVernay’s mark on the industry with films like Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, as well as her love for New Gods character Big Barda, it’s safe to say that fans are excited about this news. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses online.

@hamilamtv

@JesabelRaay

Holy Mother of God. Ava DuVernay is going to direct a live adaptation of DC Comics’ THE NEW GODS for Warner Bros. Now, *this* is the kind of

project she was born to do.



Big Barda. Orion. Mister Miracle. Granny Goodness. Darkseid. Welcome to the DCEU @ava! #TheNewGods pic.twitter.com/sEN8CknrG1 — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 15, 2018

@_BrooklynBatman

Would have liked #AvaDuVernay to direct #Batgirl but this is a gutsy move.

i like it #TheNewGods pic.twitter.com/eGtPLyE6wr — Anthony (@_BrooklynBatman) March 15, 2018

@foulmothmuggle

This is great. Exactly what the #DCEU needs. A brilliant cinematic visionary, who can take obscure characters and make them her own.



One word of advice, @wbpictures: stay out of @ava‘s way if you want this to work out. #NewGods #AvaDuVernay https://t.co/SF61FrVlRE — Justin C Godfrey (@foulmouthmuggle) March 15, 2018

@lsirkul

@chrisjallan

Hang on, @ava to direct a New Gods adaptation? Ok DC, you’ve got my attention! pic.twitter.com/f8OWo2tYRm — Chris J. Allan (@chrisjallan) March 15, 2018

@harleivy

first margot robbie announced she’s planning a harley quinn spin-off with a bunch of female characters in it, then joss whedon’s gross self is removed from batgirl, and now ava duvernay is set to direct a new gods movie……looks like DC is finally getting their shit together pic.twitter.com/mRoFiaekNj — gabi (@harleivy) March 15, 2018

@TristanACooper

how could oprah NOT play granny goodness in the new gods movie pic.twitter.com/rVKGll0VR7 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 15, 2018

@saladinahmed

I’ve been geeking out over comic book movie news for 30 years, and @ava directing a NEW GODS movie is maybe the most exciting thing I’ve ever heard https://t.co/o96bEJDXgl — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) March 15, 2018

@JustPlainTweets