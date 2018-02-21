‘Batgirl and the Birds of Prey’ To End in May

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, DC’s all-female team book written by The 100 scribes Julie and Shawna Benson, will end with #22 in May, the company announced today via its solicitations.

The Bensons will write the No Justice tie-in Green Arrow Annual #2, featuring the love interest of Black Canary, a longtime member of the Birds of Prey.

No word from DC on future plans for the Birds of Prey or the Bensons, although given the No Justice teases indicating that a family of Justice League books could spin out of the story, it might not be totally unreasonable to assume that the Bensons might write such a book, starring one or more of the former Birds.

You can check out the solicitation text for both issues below.

BATGIRL AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #22

Written by JULIE BENSON and SHAWNA BENSON • Art by ROGE ANTONIO • Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by KAMONE SHIRAHAMA

“WHO IS ORACLE?” revisited! Batgirl and Black Canary must find Huntress and save her from Calculator and Blackbird’s nefarious plan. But everything comes full circle when the answer to Calculator’s question—”Who is Oracle?”—is at last revealed. The Birds of Prey have always been a tight-knit team, but here, in what could be their final hours, they truly become a family.

On sale MAY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • FINAL ISSUE

GREEN ARROW ANNUAL #2

Written by JULIE BENSON and SHAWNA BENSON

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Entitled rich boy Oliver Queen grew up a member of elite society. But after a drunken escapade left him stranded on a deserted island, Oliver learned to survive and become more than a man—he became a hunter. He became a survivor. He became a hero. But when Green Arrow comes face-to-face with a challenge he never saw coming, his entire worldview—his reason for being a hero—comes into question. Because that challenge has a name: Amanda Waller!

On sale MAY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T+