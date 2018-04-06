Justice League Dark And Batgirl Likely Next DC Movies To Go Into Production

A clearer picture of the future of the DC Extended Universe may be forming.

A report suggests that the next DCEU films slated to enter production are the Justice League Dark movie and the Batgirl movie, neither of which have official titles as of yet.

The new was couched in a Hollywood Reporter report on how Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has not yet signed on for the hit film’s sequel.

News of a Justice League Dark movie first broke in 2013, when Guillermo del Toro confirmed that he was working on the adaptation. The film’s working title was Dark Universe, but that branding may change now that Universal Pictures has launched its Universal Monsters shared universe under the same title.

According to del Toro, the film will feature DC Comics characters Dr. Alec Holland / Swamp Thing, John Constantine / Hellblazer, Jason Blood / Etrigan The Demon, Jim Corrigan / The Spectre, Nimue Inwudu / Madame Xanadu, Boston Brand / Deadman, and Zatanna Zatara. Rather than an origin story, the film was said to find the team already assembled and reveal portions of the backstory as it progressed.

Del Toro submitted a script for the movie but later left the project. Doug Liman was attached to direct but has since dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

A Justice League Dark direct-to-home release animated feature, starring a similar team roster plus Batman, was released in February 2017.

The Batgirl movie was announced in March 2017 with Avengers director Joss Whedon writing, directing, and producing. The film will center on Barbara Gordon and is said to be inspired by Gail Simone’s New 52 Batgirl comic book.

Batgirl was played in live-action by Yvonne Craig in the Batman classic television series and by Alicia Silverstone in Batman & Robin. She was given an extended story in the 2016 Batman: The Killing Joke animated feature.

With Wonder Woman now in theaters, the next film on the DC Extended Universe slate is Justice League, which is currently in post-production and will release in November.

Aquaman is currently filming for a 2018 release. The Flash is in pre-production but has struggled to keep a director on board, having lost two already. Shazam is in the planning for 2019, as are Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps for 2020.

A still-untitled sequel to Justice League is also being planned, as are a sequel to Man of Steel and Suicide Squad, along with The Batman, the first solo Batman movie in the DCEU. A solo feature for Shazam villain Black Adam, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is also in planning.

The Batman family’s role in the DCEU will expand with, in addition to Whedon’s Batgirl movie, the planned Nightwing movie, and Gotham City Sirens, a Suicide Squad spinoff that will team Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn up with some of Gotham’s other female villains, most-likely Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

