The Flash Trailer Reveals Who Is Wearing Michael Keaton’s Spray-Painted Batsuit

We now know who is wearing a red spray-painted version of Michael Keaton’s original Batman costume in The Flash movie — and it isn’t the returning actor. A teaser trailer for the Ezra Miller DC film was released during DC FanDome, which also featured the first official look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. While Keaton wasn’t displayed on-screen during The Flash trailer, eagle-eyed viewers did find the Batman/Flash mashup costume being worn by a second Flash, also played by Miller.

IGN shared a tweet with a freeze-frame on Ezra Miller’s dual Flash characters with a statement that reads: “Several fans noticed that, during The Flash‘s DC FanDome teaser trailer, a second Flash (also played by Ezra Miller) is wearing Michael Keaton’s Batsuit. It’s spray-painted red with a yellow lightning bolt, and director Andy Muschietti teased it earlier this year.” Instead of the second, longer-haired Barry Allen wearing an alternate design of a Flash costume, it does appear that this hero has taken possession of the Keaton Batman suit and given it a Scarlet Speedster makeover, complete with a yellow lightning bolt over the Bat symbol.

Director Andy Muschietti dropped a teaser image of the Batman/Flash suit on social media in September, sending fans speculating as to the meaning behind the superhero attire. The up-close image was similar to one that Muschietti unveiled in June of Keaton’s classic Batman costume. However, this photo added drops of red blood on the chest emblem, teasing even more of a mystery.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously divulged. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Michael Keaton isn’t the only former Batman to suit back up in Muschietti’s The Flash. Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight will return to join Keaton and Miller, following his appearances in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, 2017’s Justice League and this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” Muschietti said during a panel at DC FanDome. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

The Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston. The film races into theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.