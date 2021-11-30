Batgirl Directors Announce Production Start With Photo

Directors of the upcoming Batgirl film for HBO Max Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi both took to Instagram today to confirm that production had officially started on the project, sharing a photo of the film’s slate. The photo also seemingly offers a glimpse at a set from the film, as we can see a nameplate reading “Officer Barbara Gordon” and a number of items that we’d likely see in a police precinct, even if it doesn’t offer any definitive insight into what could unfold in the upcoming film. Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Both filmmakers shared the below photo and used a “Day 1” caption, while tagging the location as Gotham City and including a bat emoji.

As if seeing actor Leslie Grace bring Barbara Gordon to life for the new film isn’t reason enough to be excited about the upcoming adventure, Batgirl will also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Simmons previously played Gordon in Justice League, though his involvement in the sprawling narrative amounted to only a few moments of screen time. Luckily, Simmons recently teased that he’ll have a much more significant role in Batgirl.

“I was completely flabbergasted that they came back to me recently and wanted to have me be Commissioner Gordon again, and have it be a more significant role,” Simmons revealed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this month. “Leslie Grace is Batgirl and I think I’m actually going to get on the horn with her and the director in the next couple of days and do a little preliminary rehearsals on it. A couple of months from now — well, they start very soon and then I jump on board sometime in January over in Glasgow, which is a wonderful place to be shooting it because it’s gothic. I’m excited to be the once and future Jim Gordon.”

He added, “I had a long discussion with the guys about how we want to portray him. And the script, I thought … I just don’t want to give away anything at all, so I’m not gonna talk about the structure of it or any of that, but I thought it was a really interesting take on introducing Batgirl and giving Jim Gordon, fleshing him out certainly more than I had a chance to do in my first foray into that.”

Stay tuned for details on Batgirl before it lands on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

