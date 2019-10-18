Batman 80th Anniversary Converse Chuck Taylors Are Available Now

Converse is chiming in on the festivities for Batman‘s 80th anniversary with a range of new Caped Crusader-themed Chuck Taylors with classic DC Comics style. The range includes a pair of their premium Chuck 70 Highs (pictured below), though the more affordable All Star high-top offerings (pictured above) feature the boldest graphics.

All of the Batman x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star designs are currently available at Zappos, Finish Line, and JD Sports, but the entire range – including the Chuck 70s – will be available to order right here at Converse.com starting at 10am ET (7am PT) this coming Monday, October 21st. Prices range from $60 to $100 in adult sizes and $35 to $45 in kid’s sizes. We only wish that some of the All Star Batman prints were available on the Chuck 70s. Comfort is definitely a priority, but it’s a tough call to spend $100 on the 70s when the $65 All Stars look so much better.

On a related note, adidas Speedfactory, Marvel, and Foot Locker teamed up to release two exclusive editions of the AM4 in celebration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary.

The AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 1 features a large Marvel logo that blends into the iconic adidas Three Stripes, along with an “80” graphic near the heel. The AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 2 colorway features a collage of comic corner boxes and an “80 Years” graphic. Both of these styles are available to order here at Foot Locker in men’s and boys sizes for $150.

Note that the sneakers were designed by Joe Quesada, who was recently shifted from Marvel Chief Creative Officer to the EVP Creative Director after the Kevin Feige shakeup. That begs the question – how would these sneakers have been different with Kevin Feige at the helm? We’re guessing they would have been hats.

Quesada notes the following about the collaboration:

“Some of the true joys of my career at Marvel are all the unique opportunities that have come my way, things that I could never have anticipated being a part of like creating two different, exclusive sneaker designs for Adidas and Foot Locker celebrating Marvel’s 80th anniversary. I had such a blast designing them and I hope Marvel and Adidas fans have as much fun wearing them.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.