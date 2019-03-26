Kevin Conroy Pays Tribute to Batman’s 80th Birthday

DC Comics is preparing for a pretty major milestone this year, as the company will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman’s debut. While plenty of performers have brought the iconic character to life, Kevin Conroy remains a fan-favorite for plenty of those who love the character — and he recently took to social media to honor that.

Conroy recently shared a tweet “in honor of Batman’s 80th [birthday]”, which will officially be happening on March 30th. The tweet includes a photo of Conroy with several Batman cosplayers during a convention last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of BATMAN’S 80th bday, I remember hamming it up with a gaggle of Batmen last October! pic.twitter.com/4osz9Y6UVt — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) March 25, 2019

Conroy famously played the dark knight on Batman: The Animated Series, and has since gone on to voice the character in countless TV series, movies, and video games. And based off of previous comments from Conroy, that prolific career as Batman has brought some interesting things along with it.

“Favorite part other than interacting with fans, which is pretty extraordinary, Andrea Romano was the woman who cast most of these.” Conroy previously told ComicBook.com. “Now it’s a guy named Wes Gleason, but it started out with Andrea. The wonderful thing about what she established was, she loves actors. And she loves to surround herself with very generous actors. And you know, actors are people. There are generous ones and selfish ones, mean ones and nice ones, people you want to work with, and people you really want to kill. They’re just like life. So she has a wonderful way of surrounding herself with giving, generous, wonderful actors.”

“Mark Hamill is like a brother to me,” Conroy said. “I love Mark. We work so well together. But that’s been true of literally dozens of actors that she’s brought on. Clancy Brown, Adrienne Barbeau, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. I mean, it’s twenty five years of — [Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond co-star] Stacy Keach! [Lois Lane actress] Dana Delany! You never know who’s gonna walk through the door, and you think, ‘God, look who I’m working with today!’ It’s amazing.”

“When you do a show, an on-camera show, you develop sort of a rapport and a family feeling with the people you work with, but it’s usually four, five, maybe eight people on a show,” Conroy said. “With this show, every week, it’s like six or eight new people through the years. So I’ve worked with literally hundreds of different, wonderful actors, so that’s been a blast.”