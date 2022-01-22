Batman Star Burt Ward Reflects on Friendship With Adam West: “We Just Clicked”





Batman TV star Burt Ward reflects on his friendship with Adam West in a brand new interview. Closer Weekly sat down with the Robin actor to discuss his life in show business and he said “we just clicked” when asked about Caped Crusader actor. West was notoriously a lovable figure and Ward’s account here is no different. (Could you imagine seeing the actors who play Batman and Robin playing tennis in real life together? File that under things you just won’t see anymore.) Of course, the actor also mentions some of the other work he’s done. After all, Ward has a ton of credits to his name. However, The Batman TV series will always have a special place in his heart because it was a beginning of sorts for him. Check out his account of how it all came together down below.

I was studying acting at UCLA and helping my father sell real estate. A producer came in, and I asked if he would be willing to watch [me perform a] scene. He got me an agent, and my first interview was for Batman,” he explained. “He and I got along incredibly well. Within five minutes of meeting, the two of us were laughing so hard they had to tell us to quiet down. We just clicked. He was the funniest person I have ever met in my entire life.”

He added, “On the weekends, we would play tennis together. We were going to public courts, and people would look over and say, “It’s Batman and Robin playing tennis!”

Then, Ward would get into some of the perils of being a superhero in a different era of TV. There weren’t exactly the precautions taken around talent now. But, it does give you some amazing stories to tell.

“Every single day. I mean, you can’t imagine. One time I was tied down to a table, and Batman was supposed to blow a hole through the wall. The studio forgot to build a breakaway wall, so the special effect guys used real dynamite to blow the soundstage down. I couldn’t hear for a week after that,” the actor admitted.”

“It was dangerous. I kept seeing the same doctor at the hospital. He told me I should consider a different line of work because I was in practically every week with something broken or burns. The studio took out a $3 million life insurance policy on me. I think by the end, they were trying to collect!,” he laughed.

