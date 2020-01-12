Batman Network Tried to Make Robin Actor Burt Ward Take Penis Shrinking Pills

Holy shrinkage, Batman! Burt Ward, best known for his role as Robin alongside Adam West’s Batman on the Batman television series that aired on ABC in the 1960s as revealed that the studio asked him to take penis-shrinking pills because of how he was filling out the Boy Wonder costume. Ward told Page Six that the Catholic League of Decency had taken issue with how the brightly-colored, tight-fitting costume fit Ward, prompting the pill request.

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” Ward revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He further explained that the studio sent him to a doctor who prescribed medication to, in his words, “shrink me up”, but the actor only took them for a few days before stopping out of concerns for his future health.

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” Ward continued. “I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

While Ward’s situation prompted concern over being, well, too much, the actor also revealed that his costar West had a bit of an opposite problem with that particular aspect of his costume, explaining that West’s Batman needed a bit of enhancement.

“With Adam they put Turkish towels in his undershorts,” Ward said.”

Batman premiered on ABC in January 1966 with Ward — who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week — appearing in all 120 episodes of the series’ three seasons. Prior to his role as Robin, Ward had been a student at UCLA and the actor explained his life was very tame during that time despite his fame — and that people were disappointed when he left UCLA for the show.

“You must understand I never smoked, drank or did drugs so I never went to a bar in my entire life,” Ward said. “It’s not to say I didn’t go out and have a good time, but I never went out and did what you think Hollywood (celebrities) do.”

“I was a straight-A student at UCLA,” he continued. “In fact, the Dean at UCLA was upset with me when I left in my third year to do Robin because she said I should have been a nuclear physicist. I was in the top 3% in the United States in science and math.”

Ward most recently appeared in a brief cameo in The CW’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as part of the event’s opening montage. In it, Ward was seen wearing a red, green, and yellow sweater while walking a German Shephard. The man looked up into the sky at the wave of anti-matter, uttering “Holy crimson skies of death” just as his Earth appeared to be destroyed.

What do you think about Ward’s revelation? Let us know in the comments below.