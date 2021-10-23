Batman Arkham Fans Debate Movie Versions

Batman Arkham City fans are picking that version of the hero to win a fight against any other iteration of the Caped Crusader. On Twitter, @Insanebat_630 asked people who would win in a fight between the game’s Batman, Ben Affleck’s bat, The Batman‘s new version, and Christopher Nolan’s iconic take on the character. A lot of people are rolling with Rocksteady’s interpretation. It’s not hard to see why. Because of the medium at play, it would be very hard to see these others mete out the physical combat that the video game character did. Add the fact that the Arkham version fought a massive rogues gallery over that series and it becomes even clearer. This is one of those fan questions that can be argued until the Sun explodes. Clearly, the lesson to be learned here is that even after a decade, people still ride for the Arkham games heavily. Check out some of the best responses down below:

These games left a big mark on the perception of Batman and influenced how the character gets rendered in other media. In the trailer breakdown for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reveals that the Arkham series actually inspired his take on Harley Quinn. “The truth is I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn throughout the years from various media, and one of them I liked the best was the Arkham games look of Harley Quinn, and I probably like that look best anyway. So, her first look in the movie is based on that,” Gunn said.

Who do you think would win this fight? Let us know down in the comments!

