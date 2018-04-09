Ben Affleck Poses With ‘Batman’ Writer Scott Snyder

Two creative forces in this era of Batman fiction crossed paths recently.

Scott Snyder wrote 52 issues of Batman from 2011 to 2016 as part of DC Comics’ New 52 era. His run introduced the Court of Owls and redefined the relationship between Batman and the Joker.

Ben Affleck is the latest actor to play Batman in movies. He debuted in the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, reprised it for a relatively small part in Suicide Squad, and then again for a lead role in Justice League.

Snyder and Affleck met at Fan Expo Dallas and Snyder shared a photo to prove it. Take a look below:

While Snyder no longer writes the main Batman title, he’s continued to be involved in the character’s adventures. He re-teamed with Batman artist Greg Capullo for the DC Comics event series Dark Nights: Metal, which introduced a multiverse-worth of evil Batmans. Snyder and Capullo will re-team again for Batman: Last Knight, their final Batman story which will be released via DC Comics’ new Black Label imprint, which publishes prestige comics intended for older audiences. Snyder will also write Batman in the pages of the relaunched Justice League title beginning in June.

Affleck’s Batman future is considerably less certain. There are conflicting reports suggesting that he is considering leaving the role behind because it is taking up more of his time than he expected. Affleck was originally signed on to write, direct, and star in a solo Batman movie, but dropped out of the writing and directing roles. He was also rumored to appear in the upcoming Flash movie, which may or may not be titled Flashpoint. There’s been no official word on any of this, but reports suggest that DC Films has left the decision up to Affleck despite not being entirely happy with the amount of buzz Affleck has created for the DC Extended Universe.

Dark Knights: Metal #6 is available now.