Batman Fans Are Showing Their Appreciation For Ben Affleck

DC fans are showing their appreciation for Ben Affleck's Batman today, as part of the "#ThanksBatfleck" social media campaign that was organized and launched by Batfleck fans. At the early hour of writing this, social media is already filling with photos and video clips that fans have either taken from Affleck's DC movie reel or created themselves. It's all happening with the genuine goal of just letting Affleck know that - no matter how things played out - he will always have love for his version of Batman. With Comic-Con 2020 (aka "Comic-Con At Home") now underway, this gracious sentiment from the fandom couldn't come at a better time.

Check out the love that Ben Affleck is getting from Batman fans: