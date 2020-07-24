Batman Fans Are Showing Their Appreciation For Ben Affleck
DC fans are showing their appreciation for Ben Affleck's Batman today, as part of the "#ThanksBatfleck" social media campaign that was organized and launched by Batfleck fans. At the early hour of writing this, social media is already filling with photos and video clips that fans have either taken from Affleck's DC movie reel or created themselves. It's all happening with the genuine goal of just letting Affleck know that - no matter how things played out - he will always have love for his version of Batman. With Comic-Con 2020 (aka "Comic-Con At Home") now underway, this gracious sentiment from the fandom couldn't come at a better time.
Check out the love that Ben Affleck is getting from Batman fans:
Today Is The Day
TODAY IS THE DAY
Let's show @BenAffleck how much we love his Batman, how much that role meant to us and how much we look forward to seeing him back in the cowl 🦇#ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/GhAA7MRlET— •Zack Snyder's BatMax🦇• #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) July 24, 2020
This is the Batfleck-Signal that fans sent up on social media. Keep scrolling to see just how fans are answering the call!prevnext
Our Favorite Batman
My favourite Batman #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/FBhzbmcYoY— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) July 24, 2020
For many fans, this is all that needs to be said.prevnext
The Best Bruce
To @BenAffleck
Your portrayal of Gothams most eligible bachelor was/is second to none!#ThanksBatfleck 🦇 pic.twitter.com/tg0rfYWBQ7— Richy Mo (@MohanRichy) July 24, 2020
It's not just Ben Affleck's Batman performance that needs to be acknowledged. Many fans also think he's the G.O.A.T. Bruce Wayne too!prevnext
Always Comic Accurate
@BenAffleck's portrayal of Batman was always comic accurate. 🦇#ThanksBatfleck @ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/3ivTIXfk8v— Naveen Shankar (@NaveenShankarSP) July 24, 2020
These are just a few examples of how Affleck and Zack Snyder infused so many different Batman comic references into their Batfleck character.prevnext
The Poetry of Batfleck
There’s a radical dualism between the observed nature of man and man’s moral nature.
JUSTICE#ThanksBatfleck
“Power Art can heal, bring awareness, and create change.”— AtpzA (@HereForZack) July 24, 2020
-@ZackSnyder
The Lengend Continues pic.twitter.com/NyXXWu12z5
For fans that enjoyed it, Affleck's Batman v Superman performance was the deepest Batman character study yet - and it's why he's loved for it.prevnext
The Martha Moment Is Genius
Ben’s portrayal of PTSD in the Martha scene is exceptional and one of the reasons it works so well. I’ll never stop defending it. Most people don’t get it but this guy does... #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/yCTSKhdJlG— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) July 24, 2020
This fan is climbing up high on a hill that few fans will, and is apparently willing to die on it. Brave man.prevnext
You Are Not Alone
We’re always with you @BenAffleck.#ThanksBatfleck 🖤🦇 pic.twitter.com/F5zavq2Sxa— Catt (@ChicCattLady2) July 24, 2020
In case Ben (or anyone else) needs to here this right now...prevnext
Breathe In The Knightmare
"Breath it in. That's fear." #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/4fM6G0kLGY— SnyderCut.com | #ThanksBatfleck (@The_Snyder_Cut) July 24, 2020
A walking Knightmare. #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/RpCeg28fql— SnyderCut.com | #ThanksBatfleck (@The_Snyder_Cut) July 24, 2020
But it's not fear: it's the awe that Batfleck inspires!prevnext
Wish You Were Here
I said it before & I'll say again, your Batman is still the absolute best. I'm blessed to have seen such a great performance. I can't wait to see more of it in Zack's cut of JL. It'd be great if you came back for your own film but you have my support anyway. #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/Th8Atcukvq— PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf's Apprentice (@Josh2Gud4U) July 24, 2020
We'll always wonder about what could have been, if Snyder's vision had played out better; if Affleck had written and directed his own Batman movie, as planned... But for now, bring on Zack Snyder's Justice League!prevnext
Feel The Love
Off to a good start... #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/XnDalxQmwF— Film Junkee (@DaveePena) July 24, 2020
Again, at the early hour of writing this, Ben Affleck is already getting mad Batman love.
Happy Comic-Con At Home everyone! Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition is now streaming on HBO Max!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.