Batman Fans Are Showing Their Appreciation For Ben Affleck

By Kofi Outlaw

DC fans are showing their appreciation for Ben Affleck's Batman today, as part of the "#ThanksBatfleck" social media campaign that was organized and launched by Batfleck fans. At the early hour of writing this, social media is already filling with photos and video clips that fans have either taken from Affleck's DC movie reel or created themselves. It's all happening with the genuine goal of just letting Affleck know that - no matter how things played out - he will always have love for his version of Batman. With Comic-Con 2020 (aka "Comic-Con At Home") now underway, this gracious sentiment from the fandom couldn't come at a better time.

Check out the love that Ben Affleck is getting from Batman fans:

Today Is The Day

This is the Batfleck-Signal that fans sent up on social media. Keep scrolling to see just how fans are answering the call! 

prevnext

Our Favorite Batman

For many fans, this is all that needs to be said. 

prevnext

The Best Bruce

It's not just Ben Affleck's Batman performance that needs to be acknowledged. Many fans also think he's the G.O.A.T. Bruce Wayne too! 

prevnext

Always Comic Accurate

These are just a few examples of how Affleck and Zack Snyder infused so many different Batman comic references into their Batfleck character. 

prevnext

The Poetry of Batfleck

For fans that enjoyed it, Affleck's Batman v Superman performance was the deepest Batman character study yet - and it's why he's loved for it. 

prevnext

The Martha Moment Is Genius

This fan is climbing up high on a hill that few fans will, and is apparently willing to die on it. Brave man. 

prevnext

You Are Not Alone

In case Ben (or anyone else) needs to here this right now...

prevnext

Breathe In The Knightmare

But it's not fear: it's the awe that Batfleck inspires! 

prevnext

Wish You Were Here

We'll always wonder about what could have been, if Snyder's vision had played out better; if Affleck had written and directed his own Batman movie, as planned... But for now, bring on Zack Snyder's Justice League

prevnext

Feel The Love

4comments

Again, at the early hour of writing this, Ben Affleck is already getting mad Batman love. 

Happy Comic-Con At Home everyone! Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition is now streaming on HBO Max! 

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Comments ( 4 )

of