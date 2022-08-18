Batman Beyond Funko Pop Exclusive With Chase Is About to Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pop culture retailer Zavvi is turning 12, and they're celebrating with a lineup of collectibles that will launch between August 19th and August 22nd. One of the items is an exclusive Batman Beyond Funko Pop that will retail for $14.99. If you're extra lucky, you'll get the Chase version. The full details haven't been revealed a the time of writing, but you'll be able to order one of the Batman Beyond Funko Pops right here at some point tomorrow 8/19. This article will update with additional information after the Pop figure goes live.

While you're at it, you might want to check out some of the other 12th anniversary products that Zavvi will launch over the weekend. A breakdown of some of your options can be found below complete with estimated launch days in some cases. Note that the links won't be active until after they go live.

As for Batman Beyond, the series ran for three seasons and 52 episodes, from 1999 until 2001, and then was shelved to make way for a Justice League cartoon. A rumored fourth season of Batman Beyond never came to fruition, although the character has had years of well-received stories in the comics during its hiatus from animation.The series centered on Terry McGinnis, a young man thrust into the role of a high-tech Batman in a cyberpunk near-future. Terry operated under the tutelage of an aging Bruce Wayne.