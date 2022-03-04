The Batman Fan Designs Catwoman Suit For Zoe Kravitz

✖

Batman fans got a new look at what Zoe Kravitz could look like as Catwoman in The Batman. Evan Pennock posted some art of the DC Comics character on Instagram. We’ve already seen some of Kravtz’s costume for the film in that trailer for DC FanDome last year. But, a lot of people believe that won’t be the final version of her look in Matt Reeves’ movie. It stands to reason that the more down-to-Earth costume might have lost some of the fans. Pennock looks toward the Christopher Nolan designs that Anne Hathaway wore in The Dark Knight Trilogy. Extra ballistic armor makes some sense as Catwoman won’t always be able to rely on complete stealth. The cool googles and headband make a return here as well. That caused a lot of discussion among the fanbase as well. For now, all anyone can do is dream.

The upcoming Catwoman spoke to Vanity Fair about life in quarantine. Staying in shape was a struggle for a lot of us sitting at home, but it goes double for someone who has to maintain that superhero physique.

Kravitz explained, “Yeah. So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, 'Don’t get fat, ****.' But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over. So I quickly decided to get my **** together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week.”

“And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t workout on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of a day,” she continued. “So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health. And kind of foods, kind of the only thing that I have, food and wine bringing me joy right now. So I’m definitely eating whatever the **** I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.”

