DC Just Revealed a Perfect Plot for The Batman Part II (Including Fan-Favorite Villains)

Chip Zdarksy’s Batman run is winding up, and his final story could show the way for The Batman 2. The Batman 2 has been in the news a lot lately, with DC Studios announcing that the movie is delayed, as its script is unfinished. The Batman worked so well because it used a more grounded version of Gotham City, recasting the Riddler as a more populist villain. Finding the right story for The Batman 2, one that both keeps the feel of the first movie and does justice to the Batman mythos, is a tightrope walk. “The Dying City” shows a perfect road map for making it work, one that incorporates some classic Batman villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Riddler’s latest scheme — creating his own technology firm with its own cryptocurrency — is one that could work very well for the movie’s universe. The story also raises the stakes, as it sees Riddler team with the Court of Owls, the Mad Hatter, and the mysterious Commander Star to use protests to sow chaos throughout the city. Batman #156 brings another factor into the story, one that would work brilliantly in the world of The Batman.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Batman #156

The Court of Owls Has a Scary Real-World Power Behind Them

While the Riddler built his cryptocurrency empire, he enlisted the help of the Court of Owls for muscle and information. This secret cabal of wealthy people behind the power in Gotham would make for an excellent addition to The Batman‘s universe, as the movie shows off the disparity of power and wealth in Gotham City. Part of Riddler’s scheme involved creating a system that would allow him to encrypt or decrypt anything, hacking into networks and taking them over. His main target is WayneTech, stealing the birthright of Bruce Wayne with the help of an illegitimate child of Thomas Wayne.

Meanwhile, the Riddler was able to get Mad Hatter to create mind control tech for him, which allowed him to frame Jim Gordon for the murder of the mayor of the city. As that was happening, the mysterious Commander Star began a campaign of populist rabble-rousing throughout the city, turning Gotham into the powder keg. Batman is able to put all of this together, just as Riddler realizes that the Court of Owls was only helping him because they wanted his technology and they represent a power that would love to have the ability to take over any network — the Russian government.

Batman tells Riddler that the Court of Owls can use his technology to start a nuclear war, which leads the Riddler to begin helping Batman. The Caped Crusader finds that he’s too late, as Riddler’s “contact” with the Court of Owls — Leonid Kull — has taken the server with the code and is about to escape Gotham with it. Batman also realizes, thanks to one of the Riddler’s riddles, that Commander Star is his old enemy KGBeast, a known Russian agent who even Batman fears.

“The Dying City” Mixes Real-World Danger With Perfect Batman Storytelling

The Batman connected with viewers because it took a familiar villain — the Riddler — and gave him a new motive, one that felt appropriate in a time when the rich kept getting richer as the poor suffered more and more. “The Dying City” presents a way forward for the Riddler’s story in The Batman universe. The Riddler’s plan is all about manipulating the Court of Owls and public sentiment to become wealthy enough to join the one percent.

Using this story in The Batman universe would introduce the Court of Owls, Mad Hatter, and KGBeast. The Mad Hatter’s mind control tech is a little far-fetched for the grounded universe, but it can still work. KGBeast is the perfect physical foil for Batman. Leonid Kull using the Court of Owls as a front for the Russian government would slot right into The Batman universe with its real-world inspiration. The Batman 2‘s delays aren’t a great sign for DC Studios, but if Matt Reeves takes a look at “The Dying Game,” he can find inspiration for his next chapter.

Batman #156 is on sale now.