Batman Shows Dick in New Comic, and We Don’t Mean Nightwing

DC showed off a never-before-seen side of Batman in Batman: Damned #1 as fans got a full look at what lurks under Batman’s pants.

The new Batman comic, one of the first in DC’s Black Label line of mature readers series, features Batman and John Constantine teaming up to solve the Joker’s unexplained death. The new comic, written by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo, also features an unexpected first: an uncensored look at Batman’s naked rear end and a shadowy (but still visible) look at the Caped Crusader’s genitals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the oversized first issue, Batman struggles with memory loss and a possible dark entity lurking inside his head. DC’s most popular superhero returns to the Batcave and strips down to allow the Batcomputer to scan his body for potential injuries. It’s an interesting sequence, as Batman starts taking his costume off as soon as he pulls into the Batcave. We knew that Alfred had a hard job cleaning up after Batman, but we expected the Dark Knight to at least toss his clothes into a hamper.

As Batman takes off his pants (possibly revealing that Bruce Wayne goes commando when going on patrol in Gotham City), the comic shows two shots of Batman’s groin area. Although Bermejo chooses to keep most of the details hidden with the use of shadows even though subsequent pages clearly shows soft lighting that would illuminate Batman’s crotch, not even shadows can hide the silhouette of Batman’s low-hanging fruit or the tip of his… well, penis, from sticking out.

The sequence ends with a shot of Bruce Wayne’s naked rear, remarkably showing no gruesome scars or injuries from years of battles and fights against superheroes. We’re not sure how Batman never took even a glancing knife injury on his largest set of muscles, but we’re sure at least some fans will be grateful that it remains unblemished.

Click here to see those three panels for yourself [NSFW obviously].

While Batman: Damned #1 answers questions most Batman fans never thought to ask — like whether Batman is circumcised — we are left with a few questions about the surprising reveal. For instance, how does Batman protect himself from cheap shots against cowardly criminals if he’s not wearing athletic support of some kind? Does Batman have a Kevlar cup sown into his belt, or is the lack of athletic protection the reason why Batman is such a firm believer in adoption?

Regardless, Batman: Damned is a comic that will go down in history, although probably not for the reasons fans expected. The three-issue miniseries is scheduled to continue next month.