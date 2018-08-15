Batman Day Date And Giveaways Revealed

Batman fans everywhere will celebrate the Dark Knight on Batman Day, and now we have all the details on this year’s celebration.

The DC Comics icon has been celebrated on Batman Day going on five years, and the latest festivities will take place on September 15th. It will include a variety of Batman-themed celebrations at several retailers, and that includes getting an early copy of the first chapter of Batman: White Knight. The Sean Murphy written and drawn book will be available at participating retailers a full month ahead of release, and will also include a preview of DC’s new Black Label series Batman: Damned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those same retailers will also have the first chapter of Batman: A Lot Of Li’l Gotham available and an online activity kit available for younger fans.

DC is also celebrating the big day with a Batman Day digital sale that takes place from September 11th to the 17th and will mark down hundreds of Batman eBooks on ReadDC.com, ComiXology, Google Play, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, and iTunes.

Your favorite bookstore might also have some Batman Day festivities on that day, as DC’s partners HarperCollins, Random House Children’s Books, Penguin Random House, DK, Simon & Schuster, and Scholastic will all have different events set up at bookstores, comic shops, and libraries to enjoy.

While 2018 is big, 2019 is shaping up to be even bigger for the Dark Knight, as DC is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Batman next year. The character started in Detective Comics, and that series will get its 1000th issue next year, so get ready for plenty of Batman goodness to come.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until that day to celebrate Batman, as the latest issue of Detective Comics is already in stores. Detective Comics #986 is written by Bryan Hill and drawn by Philippe Briones with covers by Julio Ferreira, Eduardo Pansica, and Mark Brooks. The official description can be found below.

“Black Lightning, the Signal and Cassandra Cain are working very well together…but now they’re up against a foe who can tap directly into their worst emotions and play them like music! When you’ve seen the kinds of horrors these poor souls have, there’s plenty of trauma to work with…and with that, you can turn these heroes into deadly weapons! Meanwhile Batman’s “side project” has been revealed-what are the Brainiac Files, and what, exactly, does Batman plan to do with them?”

Detective Comics #986 is in stores now.