Marvel’s Thor Writer Throws Shade at Batman Day

Yesterday was Batman Day, the one day a year that DC Entertainment sets aside to celebrate the Dark Knight. That’s all well and good, but Marvel’s longtime Thor writer Jason Aaron was quick to point out that Thor gets a day named in his honor every single week. “Enjoy your one little day a year, Batman,” Aaron tweeted. “Last I checked, Thor gets his own day every Bor-damned week.” Aaron wasn’t the only Marvel writer to pile-on on Batman. Matthew Rosenberg tweeted a happy Batman Day to his Batman, Marvel’s Moon Knight. It’s all meant in good fun, but it’s entertaining to see nonetheless.

Batman Day took play on Saturday, September 21st. The event touches comic book stores, bookstores, schools, and libraries worldwide. Events include comic book giveaways and announcements. This year DC announced the new creative team taking over Batman’s ongoing series once the current creative team moves on. It also released special editions of the YA graphic novel Batman: Nightwalker and the first issue of The Batman Who Laughs. DC also lit up cities worldwide with Bat-Signals shooting into the sky. You can see highlights from this year’s festivities here.

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, in a press release. “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans.”

Enjoy your one little day a year, Batman. Last I checked, Thor gets his own day every Bor-damned week. — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) September 22, 2019

Aaron has teamed with artists like Esad Ribic, Russell Dauterman, and Mike Del Mundo in telling a long Thor saga since 2012, beginning with the title Thor: God of Thunder. His story saw the Odinson become unworthy and continued with Jane Foster as Thor through the titles Thor and The Mighty Thor. He continued writing the Odinson in The Unworthy Thor and a new Thor series leading up to the Marvel event The War of the Realms, which served as his story’s climax. He’ll end his time writing Thor by co-writing with Al Ewing the beginning of a new chapter for Jane Foster in Valkyrie: Jane Foster and by writing King Thor, a miniseries set in the future, as the Marvel Universe comes to an end.

Happy Batman day to MY Batman. pic.twitter.com/jH3XbL2ewY — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) September 21, 2019

