Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Teased by QMx on Batman Day

With today being Batman Day, it’s the perfect time to go back and read some of your favorite Batman stories from DC Comics, but you don’t just have to read the classics. DC Comics fans know that there are some great Batman stories being published now as well, including Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo‘s inventive take on the Dark Knight Batman: Last Knight on Earth. The first two issues have featured numerous serves and surprises for fans, and QMx is definitely a fan of the book so far as well, as on Batman Day the’ve teased an upcoming Q-Fig based on the hit series, and you’re definitely going to want to add this to your wishlist.

As you can see in the image below, the Last Knight on Earth Q-Fig features Bruce Wayne in his makeshift Batman gear (the cowl and the remainder of his straight jacket from being in the hospital) walking through a post-apocalyptic world. While the image is a bit dark, you can clearly see he’s holding up a Lantern, which fans who have read the series know contains the Joker’s talking head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last Knight Q-Fig is set to ship sometime in 2020, but you can check out the teaser image below, and we cannot wait to see the full figure.

Batman: Last Knight on Earth is written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Greg Capullo and inked by Jonathan Glapion, and you can find the official description below.

“Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.

And…he was never Batman.

So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…

From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of “Court of Owls” to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.

This could be the last Batman story ever told…”

Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1 & #2 are in stores now.