Josh Gad Is Ready to Be the Penguin to Jon Hamm’s Batman

Jon Hamm isn’t the only actor offering his services for an iconic DC Comics character, as news of his interest sparked Frozen star Josh Gad to offer up his abilities to portray the Penguin were the Mad Men star to become Batman.

Gad took to Twitter to share a GIF of Danny DeVito playing the Penguin in Batman Returns while teasing that he’s “waiting” on Hamm to confirm the role. This is far from the first time that Gad has dropped hints about wanting to play the Penguin, with his desire to become the DC Comics villain being a recurring joke on his social media pages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The variety of reports about the future of the DC Extended Universe, and the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, means it’s anyone’s guess as to what films actually come to fruition and who will star in them.

Affleck was previously attached to direct The Batman, though he ended up walking back his obligations of starring and directing to only potentially starring, with reports surfacing that the film will focus on a younger version of the character and wouldn’t necessarily require Affleck to reprise the role.

A number of theories have circulated regarding who could adopt the cowl, with Hamm expressing his interest in the project earlier this week.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter). “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

Hamm is one of many names regularly tossed out by fans, as he has previously demonstrated his abilities of portraying a wealthy man leading dual lives while grappling with emotional turmoil in Mad Men. These rumors surfacing come as no surprise to the actor.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the internet.”

In addition to the right script and the right story, Hamm also admitted he’d have to get into physical shape to accept the role.

“I’d probably fit the suit,” Hamm noted. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

The Batman is reportedly beginning production next year, leading fans to wonder when confirmed details about the project will be revealed.

Would you like to see Gad face Hamm as the Penguin? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, joshgad]