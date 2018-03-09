Karl Urban Addresses If He Would Play Batman

Dredd and Star Trek star Karl Urban says he’s “open” to playing Batman, the actor told JoBlo.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really contemplated that,” Urban said when asked if he has any interest in the cowl, currently filled by Ben Affleck. “Usually the way the process works for me is I get sent projects, sent scripts and I read them, meet with the filmmakers and really on that basis choose to get involved.”

Urban, who boarded his second comic book-inspired movie with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, names Christopher Nolan’s second Batman movie as his point of reference.

“As far as Batman goes, I guess my favorite Batman movie was The Dark Knight,” Urban said. “Chris Nolan is just an extraordinary director and I thought Christian Bale was a fantastic Batman and obviously with such talent like Heath Ledger that was the perfect comic book movie right there.”

“So, I don’t know,” he added, “I’m open to any and all opportunities.”

Affleck, who donned the cowl in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League, has been tentatively attached to star in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, which Affleck was once ready to co-write and direct.

Despite passionately confirming his commitment to Batman during San Diego Comic Con last summer — he called the role “the coolest f—king part in any universe,” adding he’s “so thrilled to do it” — Affleck’s future as the caped crusader has remained unclear.

He said in November he was aiming to find “a cool and graceful way to segue out of” Batman, which could come by way of Flashpoint, the standalone Flash movie starring Affleck’s Justice League co-star Ezra Miller.

According to a December report by Variety, Affleck is “expected” to appear as the Dark Knight for possibly the final time as it is “highly unlikely” he’ll star in Reeves’ Batman solo.

Reeves is said to want to cast the role with “fresh talent,” the rumor mill pointing towards Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Stronger).

Most recently, The Batman was rumored to be operating outside the shared DC Extended Universe continuity, home to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The Batman has no scheduled release date. Justice League is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 13.

