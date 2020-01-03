The Batman Movie Costume Designer Confirmed

Matt Reeves’ The Batman began to take shape last year as the movie started selecting all the various characters that will inhabit Gotham. Now, Deadline is reporting that accomplished costume designer Jacqueline Durran is on board to help bring that vision to life. She worked on both Little Women and 1917 near the end of last year. This all follows after two Oscar nominations in 2018. Fans were really spooked when Robert Pattinson got picked to be the next man under the cowl. But, the other cast choices have warmed a lot of Batman fans up to the idea of the film. That all comes along with the idea from Reeves that this approach will be more detective-based than previous iterations of the hero. All of this sounds very inviting and visually communicating this fresh take on Gotham is a big priority heading into The Batman. Durran talked to the outlet about how she’s planning to bring the vision to the big screen.

“I think it’s all about new worlds, really. What Matt Reeves‘ Gotham is going to look like, and what the world that he’s creating around Batman is going to be, working that out—working out the characters, and the logic of that world—that’s the attraction of it,” Durran said. “It is like a myth, isn’t it? It’s something that just repeats, and you can repeat it, because you can change it—just like Little Women is changing, depending on which era we’re making it.

Variety previously interviewed Robert Pattinson about his experiences with the fabled Bat Suit so far. His final audition for the role brought a chance to don the Batsuit and all the power that comes with putting on all that rubberized armor.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson said. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson added. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

