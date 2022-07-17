Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler Preview Teases Grim Version of DC Villain

DC Comics previously announced a series of Batman-centric one shots, all falling under the label Batman: One Bad Day, with each 64-page original focusing on a new tale with a specific villain. The first of these will be Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler, a new story from the Eisner award wining team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads. An official preview of their story has arrived online as well, showing off Gerads' work in the issue. In an interview with Popverse about the title, Gerads offered some interesting insight into what he's doing with the issue, including that Batman is only seen as a "walking evil shadow."

"This is exactly everything I've ever wanted to do, since I knew I could ever touch these characters," Gerads revealed to the outlet. "I went back to the roots of everyone involved, of Riddler, Batman, Gordon, everyone that I wanted to use in the book. I remember at the start, I told Tom that there's all these tendencies to throw in 20 characters and all these Bat books, and I was like, no, I want this to be like an old animated series episode. It's Batman, it's Riddler, it's Gordon; that's it. And that's basically what we did. I just got this opportunity to do exactly what I picture when I think of a Riddler/Batman/Gordon book...I draw Batman exactly how I want to draw him [in this book], without any constraints. When he's Batman, I do a thing where you almost never see his skin tone. He's always just this walking evil shadow."

Check out the full preview for Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler below!