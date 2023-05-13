Batman: The Brave and the Bold: DC Previews "Horrifying" New Joker Story

Ahead of the launch of the new series, DC Comics has released the first complete preview for Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1. The new anthology series will feature multiple stories from a several fan-favorite creators, with Tom King and Mitch Gerads reuniting for a new title. Fans of King's work in DC should be anticipating this new one, which was previously described as "a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between the Joker and the Batman." Titled "The Winning Card," the story is "A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation." Check out the full preview for the new Batman vs Joker story below.

Set to be released this week, DC's new Batman: The Brave and the Bold will include three other stories for fans. They include:

Stormwatch: Down with the Kings – The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. Down with the Kings starts here!

Heroes of Tomorrow – Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics) makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend...

Superman: Order of the Black Lamp-Part I: From writer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodr guez (Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message- Save me -which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel's past.

