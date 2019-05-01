Get the Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy Special Edition Blu-ray for Less Than $16

Back in December, the Special Edition Blu-ray with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, over 90 minutes of special features, and five original villain prints from Mondo went on sale for a shade under $16. Now the deal is back, and it’s even cheaper than before. You can grab it for only $15.41 via Amazon and Walmart while the sale lasts. UPDATE: The Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set is also on sale for $49.45 (45% off). That’s another all-time low.

There were sell outs on the Special Edition Blu-ray set during the last sale, so jump on this one while you can. The image below provides a glimpse at the posters and additional detail on the special features.

The official descriptions for the movies in the trilogy reads:

Batman Begins: In the wake of his parents’ murders, disillusioned heir Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels the world seeking the means to fight injustice and turn fear against those who prey on the fearful.

The Dark Knight: Christian Bale reprises the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in his continuing war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham for good. The trio proves effective. But soon they find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as The Joker (Heath Ledger), who thrusts Gotham into anarchy and forces Batman closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante.

The Dark Knight Rises: Eight years ago, after assuming the blame for D.A. Harvey Den’s death, a disgraced Batman mysteriously vanished. But everything changes with the appearance of a cunning cat burglar and the arrival of Bane, a ruthless madman.

