Batman: Three Jokers Figures Launch from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a collection of 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures based on last year’s Batman: Three Jokers comic book seres from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. As the name implies, the story involves Batman investigating crimes that appear to be committed by three different Jokers – The Criminal (classic Joker), The Clown (a Golden Age-style prankster Joker), and The Comedian (a sadistic, serial killer Joker).

The McFarlane Toys wave of figures from the Three Jokers storyline includes The Clown, the Criminal, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood, all of which are available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 each. The release date is set for November 25th and you won’t be charged until the figures ship. Collectors can also get a case of six figures here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 that includes two Batman figures, free shipping and a Mint Condition Guarantee.

Of course, this leaves a figure of The Comedian up in the air. McFarlane Toys hasn’t revealed plans for it, but it seems likely that it will be released as an exclusive at some point in the near future. Stay tuned.

If you are unfamiliar with Batman: Three Jokers, you can check out our review of the series right here (includes spoilers). You can pick up the collection on digital or in hardcover here on Amazon now. The official description reads:

“Batman doesn’t understand how or why, but the fact is certain: the man he has spent a lifetime chasing isn’t one man at all. There are three Jokers. Now that he knows the unbelievable truth, Bruce needs real answers. Joined by Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd, two former victims of the Joker’s brutality, the Dark Knight is finally on a path to defeat the madman once and for all. Every last one of him.”

