Batman Transforming Batmobile Batcave Playset Gets Big Discount

Deals are everywhere for Black Friday week. If you’re a DC fan, one of the best deals going on toys can be had with the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset from Spin Master. The set originally launched back August to celebrate Batman’s 85th anniversary, and it offers the ability to turn the Batmobile into a mobile Batcave command center with tons of fun features. Listed originally at $59.99, the set has been slashed down to $41.99 (30% off) here on Amazon for Black Friday – an all-time low price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set includes over 20 lights and sounds as well as multiple attached blasters for 360 degrees of defense. Also included is a 4-inch Batman figure (with glier) that can climb through the command center and drive the Batmobile, fitting perfectly into the cockpit.

From the description: “Defend against Super-Villains using the playset’s integrated blasters. The multiple play zones, including a Batcomputer and an Armory, allow for a full spectrum of crime-fighting scenarios”

More Batman News

Fans of the Bat might’ve heard of the new popular Meta Quest 3 VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow, which apparently blew those who played it straight out of the water. “If you’re hesitant whatsoever about the quality of Arkham Shadow, I’m here to tell you this is a masterclass in VR gaming,” wrote u/VR_Wolf in one post. “It might push Half-Life: Alyx off the pedestal for me as best VR game of all time. It’s that good. […] Don’t wait. Go play this game.”

Batman: Arkham Shadow | Official Gameplay Trailer

Well, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav must’ve also heard the high praise, because he recently stated that the gaming division plans to focus on its proven franchises which include Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC, but “in particular, Batman”. It’s good news for fans who haven’t had a Batman game (beyond VR) in over a decade. Hopefully Zaslav sticks to his word and we’ll be playing another Caped Crusader adventure in no time.



Stay up to date on all Batman news and collectibles by keeping an eye on our Gear Page!