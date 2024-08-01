Spin Master Reveals Batman’s Transforming Batmobile Playset, Dark Knight Figures, and More (Exclusive)

Spin Master is celebrating Batman’s 85th Anniversary in an epic way, and we’ve got your first look at several of their new collectibles and toys that will delight any fan of the Dark Knight. First, we have to talk about the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset, which lives up to its name by offering a fully functioning (and highly stylish might I add) Batmobile that a 4-Inch Batman figure can jump in and drive but then transforms into a fully realized command center. The Batmobile playset also comes with over 20 lights and sounds and features blasters, a bat computer, an armory, and a cell for those pesky super villains. It even features an exclusive 4-inch Batman figure complete with a glider, so you’re covered with everything you need to jump into the action. You can pre-order the playset now here on Amazon and right here on Target.

That’s not all though, as Spin Master is also revealing new Dark Knight versions of Batman and The Joker in 12-inch figure form, as well as a Batman Returns 4-inch Batman figure and a Dark Knight Trilogy Bane figure. To round out the set, you can also pick up a Dark Knight Trilogy RC Tumbler, and you can check out all of the new figures and players up close on the next slide. You can find all of the details and how to order below.

Batman’s Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset

Zoom into action with the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset, where the Batmobile car chases become a strategizing command center at the push of a button! This versatile 2-in-1 playset is a young Gotham City defender’s dream, offering the classic thrill of Batman’s adventures with a modern twist. Watch as the Batmobile comes to life with vibrant LED lights and an array of 20+ sounds! Lights and sounds draw kids deeper into the narrative of their favorite Super Hero. The set boasts an exclusive 4-inch Batman figure, complete with his trusty Batglider. Fit for the hands of young justice-seekers, the figure is designed to engage with every aspect of the playset, ensuring hours of imaginative play. Defend against Super-Villains using the playset’s integrated blasters.

The multiple play zones, including a Batcomputer and an Armory, allow for a full spectrum of crime-fighting scenarios. Young fans will love creating their own stories of pursuit and protection. Ideal for DC fans, this playset promotes storytelling and pretend play, reinforcing the values of good triumphing over evil. Gift the joy of immersive play to children who revel in the DC universe and watch as they craft their own tales of the Dark Knight’s heroism. Expand your Batman collection with Robin, The Joker, and more (each sold separately) DC action figures. Assemble your ultimate team of Super Heroes and Super-Villains!

These toys for girls and boys toys are at the top of the wish list for kids that love Justice League figurines, DC multiverse, Super Hero movies collectibles, RC cars, and more! Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this playset is a standout addition to any toy collection. Let the quest for justice begin with the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset! Contents: 1 Transforming Vehicle Playset, 1Batman Figure, 1 Batglider, 4 Projectiles

Batmobile Tumbler RC

Unleash the power of the Batmobile Tumbler RC, a 1:15 scale replica of one of the most iconic cinematic vehicles, designed for high-speed action and advanced control. The Tumbler’s sturdy design is built to perform in any outdoor environment, tackling rough terrain with the same tenacity as it does on smooth surfaces. This limited edition Batmobile Tumbler RC commemorates Batman’s 85th Anniversary and is a must-have for adult collectors and young Batman fans.

Fall 2024

SRP: $59.99; Age: 4+

Available on Amazon

The Dark Knight Batman and Joker 12-inch Figures

Celebrate Batman’s enduring legacy with the 12-inch The Dark Knight Batman and The Joker Action Figures, a special release for the 85th Anniversary of one of the most iconic Super Heroes ever. These limited-edition figures are a piece of memorabilia, styled with intricate details that reflect the authentic design from the acclaimed Dark Knight movie. With 11 points of articulation, this Batman figure is designed for dynamic posing and interactive play. Children and collectors alike can recreate famous scenes or devise their own adventures in Gotham City.

Fall 2024

SRP: $13.99; Age: 3 +

Available at Target and Amazon

Batman and Bane Action 4-inch Figures

Step back in time and celebrate a milestone with the Batman Returns, Batman and The Dark Knight Rises, Bane Action Figures commemorating 85 years of Gotham City’s legendary hero. These 4-inch tall collectibles are a piece of Batman history, designed with meticulous attention to the iconic theatrical styling that has captivated fans for decades. perfect for both play and display, this anniversary edition is a must-have for anyone who holds Batman close to their heart!

Fall 2024

SRP: $7.99; Age: 3+

Available at Target

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset (Packaging)

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset Overview

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset (Base Mode)

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset (Car Mode)

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset (Base Mode Details)

Dark Knight 12 Inch Figures – Batman

Dark Knight 12 Inch Figures – Batman 2

Dark Knight 12 Inch Figures – Joker

Dark Knight 12 Inch Figures – Joker 2

The Dark Knight Tumbler RC (Close-Up)

The Dark Knight Tumbler RC (With Controller)

Batman Returns 4 Inch Figures – Batman (Packaging)

Batman Returns 4 Inch Figures – Batman

Batman Returns 4 Inch Figures – Batman 2

Dark Knight Trilogy 4 Inch Figures – Bane

Dark Knight Trilogy 4 Inch Figures – Bane 2