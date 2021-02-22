Batman Unburied Logo Revealed, New Projects Announced

✖

Batman Unburied has a logo and there are more audio adventures starring DC Comics heroes are on the way. Today during Spotify's Stream On event, Jim Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of DC, and executive producer David S. Goyer appeared to discuss Batman Unburied, the first project to emerge from the DC and Spotify partnership announced in 2020. However, it will not be the last. Also during the event, DC confirmed that there are Spotify original audio drama projects in development spotlight DC Comics characters including Superman, Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Joker, Catwoman, Katana, The Riddler, Batgirl, and Harley Quinn.

“There’s so many character we can explore,” said Lee. “I think the fanbase will respond to this in an exciting way… This is a long-term partnership between Warner Bros., DC and Spotify. I think the fanbase is going to respond to this in an exciting way and embrace it as something new and novel.” You can watch Lee and Goyer's appearance at the event below.

Batman Unburied is described as a psychological drama diving deep into the Dark Knights' mind. In the above video, Goyer suggests that the producers will take full advantage of the audio format in bringing Batman's shadowy world to life

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," said Goyer in a press release announcing Batman Unburied. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery."

Batman Unburied is being developed and produced by Goyer's Phantom Four production company in association with Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content. Phantom Four's Keith Levine will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goyer. The series debuts in 2021.

Batman Unburied is the latest in a long line of DC Entertainment projects from Goyer. He is currently executive-producing the upcoming Netflix/Warner Bros. Television drama series based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. He was a writer on The Dark Knight Trilogy, co-wrote Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and wrote Man of Steel. He also developed and executive produced Warner Horizon Scripted Television's Krypton for Syfy and Warner Bros. Television's Constantine for NBC, and executive produced Blue Ribbon Content/Warner Bros. Animation's Constantine: City of Demons for CW Seed.

Are you excited about Batman Unburied and more DC podcasts headed to Spotify? Let us know in the comments.