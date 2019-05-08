‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ Concept Art Reveals More Comics-Accurate Doomsday

Doomsday, the monster who killed Superman in the DC Comics universe, made his big screen debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. The character looked different than his comic book counterpart, with a smoother exterior and fewer sharp, bony edges protruding from his body. Early concept work on the villain shows a more comics-accurate look.

Concept artist and create designer Jerad S. Marantz took to Instagram to offer an early version of what Doomsday could have looked like in the film. The photos show his first concept sculpt of the character, complete with bony ridges. Take a look below.

In the DC Comics universe, Kryptonian scientists created Doomsday as part of an attempt to create the perfect hunter. In the DC Extended Universe, Lex Luthor created Doomsday by performing a forbidden Kryptonian ritual.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remains a divisive movie. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film’s box office saw a significant drop-off and never returned to the heights expected of it. It doe shave a following among those passionate about director Zack Snyder‘s original vision for the DC Extended Universe. The film’s home media release included an Ultimate Edition of the movie featuring an extended cut of the film. While opinions about the film remain mixed, the broad consensus is that the extended cut is the superior version.

At a special screening of the Ultimate Edition cut, Snyder said it’s the version of the movie that was always meant to be. “This cut existed before the movie, and then they were like ‘Make it shorter,’” Snyder said. “So what we were trying to accomplish was this [the Ultimate Edition].”

Warner Bros. replaced Snyder with Avengers director Joss Whedon during reshoots on Justice League, which was the sequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since the film’s release, Snyder fans have called for the studio to “release the Sndyer Cut.” They hope that Warner Bros. will release a cut of Justice League more in line with Snyder’s original vision, something like the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman. Whether there’s enough raw material to make such a release workable remains a subject of some debate.

Shazam! is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

