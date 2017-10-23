‘Batman V Superman’ Gets Awesome Fight Commentary

Last year, DC fans were treated to a gladiator match like no other in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And now, a new video takes the film’s main fight sequence to a whole other level.

The Youtube channel Auralnauts recently shared a new video, which gives “Fictional Fight Commentary” to various popular movie battles. Given the length of Batman v. Superman‘s battle – and the way it polarized some facets of fans – it creates a pretty perfect combination.

The video gives the two DC Comics favorites UFC-like introductions, which argue that Batman‘s only power is his use of money. As the fight goes on, commentators Craven and Zak give a wide array of analysis, joking about Superman’s “devastating gentle push” and that his signature mood is to “fly you through a bunch of stuff.”

The video contains plenty of other highlights, from Batman’s use of a sink as a weapon to the bizarre shape the fight makes in one of the warehouse’s walls. And whether you love or hate the infamous ‘Martha’ scene, you just have to see how the FFC handles it.

This isn’t the first Fictional Fight Commentary Auralnauts have done, with previous videos approaching fight scenes in Logan and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. They also have developed quite a following with their Kylo Ren parody videos, with the most recently one seeing the villain react to the newest Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer.

Fans can next see Batman and Superman – without this kind of commentary – when Justice League debuts on November 17th.