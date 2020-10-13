New Batman and Wonder Woman Series Announced for Serial Box

✖

While Batman heads to Spotify, the Caped Crusader is also making his way to Serial Box and bringing Wonder Woman along for the ride. DC Entertainment and Serial Box (who already produces several Marvel series) announced, via Variety, that Serial Box will create two new audio stories featuring DC Comics character. Batman: The Blind Cut sees the Dark Knight dealing with the fact that, as Bruce Wayne, he is part of the 1%, the wealthy elite lording over Gotham City. In Wonder Woman: Heartless, Diana Prince wrestles with the consequences of a politically divided public responding to a series of high-profile murders, which puts her faith in the system on trial.

Serial Box is pricing the new stories at $9.99 each for a full season and expects they'll debut in the spring of 2021. Those who buy can listen on mobile devices through Serial Box's apps. Though Serial Box hasn't confirmed individual episode prices, it typically makes first episodes free and subsequent episodes $1.99 each.

Wonder Woman: Heartless will debut first. The story pits Diana Prince, Jill Carlyle (Crimson Avenger), and British archeologist Dr. Barbara Minerva against two sisters — one a serial killer who is terrorizing Washington, DC, by magically seizing the hearts of her victims, and the other whose powers might potentially be used to stop the killing streak.

The writing team for Wonder Woman: Heartless includes Natalie C. Parker (Seafire trilogy, Beware the Wild), Tessa Gratton (Strange Grace, The Queens of Innis Lear, Lady Hotspur), Alaya Dawn Johnson (Trouble the Saints, Love Is The Drug, The Summer Prince), and Heidi Heilig (The Girl From Everywhere, For a Muse of Fire, A Kingdom for a Stage). Serial Box head of content Hayley Wagreich will produce with VP of content development Rhoda Belleza.

Batman: The Blind Cut follows the Caped Crusader and Zatanna as they join forces against a terrifying adversary who enacts a bold plan to bring Gotham City to its knees. Bestselling author Catherynne Valente (Palimpsest, Deathless, the Fairyland novels), leads the writing team, which includes K Arsenault Rivera (Knox, The Tiger's Daughter, The Warrior Moon) and Martin Cahill (Bear Language, It Was Never the Fire). Serial Box's Wagreich will produce alongside VP of content Marco Palmieri.

"We are honored to be entrusted with developing original stories for Batman and Wonder Woman, characters with rich histories and strong fan allegiance," said Serial Box co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. "Our talented writing teams have crafted thrilling new adventures linked to character origins and relevant to our challenging times."