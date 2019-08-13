BatmanYelp Hashtag Goes Viral

Batman has decades of adventures on the page and screen, but a new Twitter trend highlights the Dark Knight’s finicky side in a pretty amusing way. Over the weekend, comic book writer (and Twitter trendsetter) Gail Simone took to Twitter to offer a hilarious new question — #BatmanYelp. The hashtag prompts fans to write a fictional Yelp review from the Caped Crusader’s point of view, highlighting what he might or might not like about a certain establishment.

Today’s question is… Give me a Yelp review of something, written by Batman. Please use hashtag#BatmanYelp — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) August 10, 2019

The hashtag quickly took off on Twitter, and sparked some pretty creative takes on both canonical Gotham locations and real-life businesses. Here are a few of our favorites.

Arkham Asylum 0/5



Do I really need to explain this? I put Joker in ten minutes ago and now there’s a nuke in Metropolis #BatmanYelp — iHeliios (@iheliios) August 10, 2019

GAMBI’S TAILORING

⭐️



Worst fitting ever. Clearly polyester not kevlar as requested. Would like to give zero stars but can’t. When I confronted Two-Face during a jewel heist they didn’t even need to flip a coin to decide if they should laugh or not.#BatmanYelp pic.twitter.com/f0IDyj4Uuc — Hell is Empty (So fill it with Nazis) (@Sleestak) August 10, 2019

“First of all I have been coming to this skyscraper to brood for YEARS and no one ever said anything. Now I came here last night and new owner sent SECURITY to ask me to leave?! Bad view of Gotham anyway. Never perching there again.#BatmanYelp — TBR (@tbirdrex) August 10, 2019

Ace O’ Clubs: Nearly stepped on by giant redheaded turtle on the way in.

Superman memorabilia EVERYWHERE. Only photo of Batman defaced with permanent marker. Collected sample of ink for later analysis. Clientele had no useful info on Joker. Good ginger ale. 2 stars#BatmanYelp — Jon Maki (@jonpaulmaki) August 10, 2019

Cops need to step it up – so much crime at night, where are you during the day? Stop saving it all for me.#BatmanYelp — Sean Smith [See Pinned Tweet] (@Only1SeanSmith) August 10, 2019

Titans Tower, New York. It’s shaped like a “T” that’s good branding. I’m a big fan of branding 10 out of 10. #BatmanYelp — Sam Anderson (@Git_Shiddy) August 10, 2019

Gotham Adoption Services: 2/5



‘Total lack of suitable orphans: No acrobats, child soldiers, or parkour experts.



Weapons training facilities non-existent, though properly austere rooms.



Insistence on FORMS to be filled out.



I don’t do paperwork.



I’m Batman’#BatmanYelp https://t.co/BCROLGB5MH — Agent of G.I.R.L. (Canada) (@tgshepherdvan) August 10, 2019

3 out of 5.



Had dinner with my kids. Food was fine, but the staff kept getting distracted by my oldest son’s butt. They also kept trying to give my youngest the kid’s menu, which…caused problems.

No complaints from my daughter, though she doesn’t ever say much.#BatmanYelp — Nate no longer @ GenCon (@DarkOfNate) August 10, 2019

