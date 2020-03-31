Batman: Zero Year Statue Coming From Prime 1 Studio

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Batman: Zero Year storyline from 2013/2014 has been getting plenty of love in the last few weeks because of similarities to some of the visuals fans have seen from the upcoming Matt Reeves movie The Batman. And now, it’s getting a high-quality statue from Prime 1 Studio, complete with a badass Bat-cycle and a $1500 price tag. Sideshow Collectibles, who will distribute the statue once it’s ready for release in late 2020 or early 2021, has released a number of photos of the statue — both a $1549 collector’s edition and a $1599 exclusive version with a different pose.

The collector edition is a 1:3 scale that weighs 66 pounds and stands more than 20 inches tall. The Ultimate Museum Masterline Batman Zero Year statue depicts the Dark Knight riding on his bike, and comes with an extra, interchangeable right arm holding a crossbow. The Exclusive version of the statue includes an additional right-hand holding a grappling hook.

Here’s how DC described Zero Year, back when it was meant to be Batman’s definitive new origin during The New 52:

“The story is intended to redefine the origin of Batman in The New 52, being a fresh story unconnected to other interpretations. Before the Batcave and Robin, The Joker and the Batmobile, there was Zero Year. The Riddler has plunged Gotham City into darkness. A younger Bruce Wayne who returns to challenge a city that’s already being crushed under the weight of a new kind of crime. How will a young Dark Knight bring his beloved hometown from the brink of chaos and madness and back into the light?”

The story was divided into segments, and covered some of the earliest adventures of Bruce Wayne in the Batman costume. Along the way, he encountered many of his biggest foes in their early years and even had a kind of “man-vs-nature” thing going on for a while with a big Poison Ivy twist. It was a late entry in the “origin story” roll call for The New 52, since Snyder had previously hoped to keep Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli’s Batman: Year One largely intact. It wasn’t until it became obvious that timeline didn’t make sense with the rest of the DC Universe at the time that he made some adjustments.

You can pre-order the statue — and get in on a $200/month payment plan, if you want — at the Sideshow Collectibles website.

