Batwheels Clip Introduces Ethan Hawke's Batman

This has been a pretty exciting year for Ethan Hawke. The star recently played the villainous Arthur Harrow in Marvel's Moon Knight and appeared in Robert Eggers' epic film The Northman and got rave reviews for his portrayal of The Grabber in The Black Phone. Now, Hawke will be tackling one of the most famous characters in history: Batman. Batwheels is an upcoming animated series that is geared towards preschool-aged viewers. The show is set to debut next month on Batman Day, and a new clip introduces Hawke as the Dark Knight.

The clip features Batman chasing down Joker in the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham. You can hear Hawke's take on the signature raspy Batman voice in the video below:

You can read the show's description here: Batwheels follows a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime, and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are... okay, they're NOT Batman and Robin. They're the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing), and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship, and teamwork.

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as the show's executive producer with Michael G. Stern serving as co-executive producer. Steven Fink produces the series for Bang Zoom Ltd. and Simon J. Smith is the supervising producer. In addition to Hawke as Batman, the cast includes Jacob Bertrand as Bam, Leah Lewis as Batgirl, A.J. Hudson as Duke Thomas, James Arnold Taylor as Toyman, Jess Harnell as Penguin, Kimberly Brooks as the Batcomputer, Mick Wingert as Moe, Lilimar as Batwing, Xolo Mariduena as Snowy the Snowcrawler, and Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman.

Batwheels premieres on September 17th on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will debut later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network.