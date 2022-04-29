Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Convinced Ethan Hawke To Play a Marvel Villain Over "Many Tequilas"

✖

Oscar Isaac says that he convinced Ethan Hawke to be in Moon Knight with a night of tequilas. On Seth Myers show this week, the actor explained how he approached the Good Lord Bird star about the Disney+ series. In Brooklyn, he wandered into a coffee shop and noticed Hawke. From that short chat, they met up at a bar a couple of days after the fact to hash out Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow. Isaac really admired the actor's work and after numerous tequila shots, everything worked out. It's a fun twist on the story that Hawke told earlier this year. Both of them have the same notes, but the older actor actually left out the drinks part of the discussion. Marvel fans should be glad the chance meeting occurred as Moon Knight has been a hit for the streamer and for those watching at home. Check out what Isaac had to say right here.

"And then, that day, I went to a coffee shop, and there was Ethan with his daughter, getting coffee. And I approached him, and we talked for a little bit," Isaac began. "He didn't know who I was at all. His daughter had to tell him… And then we were like, 'Well, let's get together and have a drink or something.' So a couple days later, we went to Brooklyn Inn and had many tequilas, and I convinced him to be the bad guy in Moon Knight."

Speaking to Seth Myers earlier this year, the Harrow actor explained this story from his side of things. "Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn," Hawke explained. "I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.' I was like 'Hey, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?"

In Hawke's account of the story, he also got asked about how stringent the limits on his media availability was. It turns out the Marvel snipers jokes are more than just fun trolling.

"One of the first things that made it unlike anything I've ever done before is, I had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say, which I've never done," the actor joked. "And I don't respect and I don't honor. So, I'm happy to talk to you about it, completely. No, yeah."

