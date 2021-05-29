Batwoman "Armed and Dangerous" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Armed and Dangerous", the fifteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 6. With the most recent new episode of Batwoman having ended with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) being shot by The Crows, the series will pick up the thread with Luke's life hanging in the balance, prompting some of those closest to him to make significant choices. The series has, over the course of the season, been exploring the problematic nature of The Crows as an organization and it's something that seems to be continuing in this episode as well.

“The Crows are basically this growing fascist organization that has no accountability in the city,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year. “They were built for rich people and don’t care about poor people. While we know some of the Crows that are good people, the institution as a whole is flawed. And I struggled to have Kate have a strong point of view about that because it wasn’t really her drama.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below before reading on for the photos from the episode.

IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes will return on Sunday, June 6th.