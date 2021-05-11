Batwoman Confirms Poison Ivy Exists in the Arrowverse

✖

We're roughly a season-and-a-half into The CW's Batwoman, but the series has already introduced a surprising number of familiar names from DC Comics lore. In addition to the series' main cast of characters and villains of the week, a number of Batwoman episodes have directly name-dropped characters with major ties to Batman and Gotham City, thus confirming that those characters exist within the network's Arrowverse of shows. The series' most recent episode, "I'll Give You a Clue", was no exception, showcasing the live-action debuts of both Cluemaster (Rick Miller) and Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan). If that wasn't enough, the episode also brought the first in-canon mention of a famous Batman supporting character — Poison Ivy. Spoilers for this week's episode of Batwoman, "I'll Give You a Clue", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) having to solve a series of Cluemaster's riddles across Gotham City, which they believed were revenge from the villain for Sophie putting him behind bars years ago. This ultimately led the trio to Cluemaster's old stomping grounds — the set of his former game show, Quiz Bowl — where he forced the group to answer a series of multiple-choice questions about Gotham's villains. The first spoke about a green-hued villain who tries to steal Cluemaster's shtick — and the options for the answer included The Riddler, The Joker, and Poison Ivy.

Granted, the mention of Ivy doesn't go far beyond that, and the name-drop certainly isn't confirmation that the antihero could make her way onto Batwoman. Still, the idea of Ivy existing within that universe is definitely surprising, especially given how significant and beloved of a character she's become in the comics, and on animated properties like HBO Max's Harley Quinn show. Audiences haven't gotten a live-action Poison Ivy (or even a mention of one) since Fox's Gotham years ago, and there is still an ongoing push to introduce the character in the movies in some capacity. Given how fast-and-loose the Arrowverse had to play with Batman-related canon years ago, it's an interesting indication of just how far the TV universe has become — and how fleshed-out Batwoman's version of Gotham City really is.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.